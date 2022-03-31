Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin Wedding: Bride walks down the aisle with THIS song; Couple are all smiles

On March 31, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin take their first step as a couple and the fans can’t keep calm and frankly, neither can we! Son Ye Jin radiated even in the low resolution photos of the private ceremony. She walked down the aisle as the gorgeous song ‘Moon River’ played in the background.

As for Hyun Binhe looked absolutely dashing in his suit as he gazed at Son Ye Jin while she walked towards him. Another tradition that is followed in Korean weddings are pre-wedding shoots, out of which the photos are kept in a dedicated area during the ceremony. A couple of fans managed to get hold of the picture and my my, they looked so happy with each other.

Dressed in various white dresses, Son Ye Jin was all smiles in the intimate photoshoot as was Hyun Bin, dressed in black…