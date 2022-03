hyun bin: ‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

NEW DELHI: South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin will tie the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, their respective management agencies said. Hyun’s agency VAST Entertainment shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple,” the agency said in an Instagram post alongside the pictures of Hyun and Son’s official wedding pictures.

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, the “Crash Landing on You” stars announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media.



“We apologize for the fact that this dinner will be held privately due to the Corona situation, and we will inform you through the wedding…