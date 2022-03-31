Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin love story: Unseen photos, videos from their gorgeous wedding

For the Bin-jin fans, it’s a joyous occasion, as South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, known for their popular drama, Crash Landing On You (CLOY), tied the knot on Thursday in a dreamy ceremony. Several photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced online, including one where Hyun Bin places the ring on Son’s finger. Fans also shared a video of Hyun Bin walking with Son Ye-jin to the wedding altar.

Hyun Bin holds Son Ye-jin’s hand as they walk to the altar

As fans await more photos of the celebrity couple, here’s looking at their relationship timeline.

2011

In 2011, Son Ye-jin made a cameo in Hyun Bin’s hit series, Secret Garden. She featured in the last episode, of the show. However, the two did not…