Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin wedding: Jung Hae In, Gong Yoo, Song Joong Ki & more reportedly in attendance

March 31, 2022 will go down in history as one of the most important days of the Korean entertainment industry. The manifestation of the beloved BinJin couple, as they are lovingly called by fans, has become reality. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin walked the aisle hand in hand to become man and wife in the presence of some of their closest.

The event, dubbed as the ‘Wedding of the century’, was underway from 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) in the Aston House of the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts in Seoul, South Korea. A lavish location, it soon became a star-studded affair as the who’s who of the industry popped in to witness their union. After walking hand-in-hand, Son Ye Jin reportedly shed some tears at the altar and the handsome HyunBin was all smiles for his lady love.

To witness this,…