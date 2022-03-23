hyundai creta 2022 launch: The wait is over! New Hyundai Creta with Powerful Features: 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift revealed at bangkok international motor show will rival nexon seltos

Hyundai Motors is India’s second largest carmaker brand and the company’s famous SUV Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUV cars in India. Buyers in India are eagerly waiting for the updated model of this car. Now maybe your wait is about to end as the company has unveiled the new Hyundai Creta facelift.The company has introduced the 2022 Creta facelift at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Earlier, the Creta has also been showcased at the Gaikindo International Auto Show in 2021.

When will it be launched in India?

There are continuous reports about the facelift launch of this car. The company can launch it in India in the second half of the year 2022, while this car is likely to be available for sale in the market from the year 2023.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift is heavily inspired by the company’s premium SUV Hyundai Tucson, which gets a brand new front and gets a redesigned grille as well as LED DRLs on both sides. It gets dual beam projector headlamps, new front bumper and silver colored faux skid plate. It has newly designed dual tone alloy wheels.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will see a lot of latest features over the current model, including Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). Along with this, there are many standard and safety features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play support, air purifier, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, Bose stereo system, panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connected car technology.