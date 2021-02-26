“I am against any kind of injustice and inequality” – Mick Schumacher clarified his stance after the alleged inaccurate statement. sport

“I am against any kind of injustice and inequality” – Mick Schumacher clarified his political stance after his ‘No Comment’ controversy.

Mick Schumacher There was a panic in social media after he said “no comments” when the media asked him about Lewis Hamilton’s activism for racial equality.

Many accused him of enabling injustice and making a statement while maintaining his silence that he was not “expected or expected” in the midst of the political climate.

Meanwhile, some handles were calling him a racist or a Nazi for not commenting on the issue, which was unacceptable to others because he refused to speak.

Yooo, Mick Schumacher’s helmet just leaked! # MS47 pic.twitter.com/jvlyejvCIi – Jai (@ANTIJVY) 25 February, 2021

Yo what did Mick Schumacher do? Why are people calling him racist and Hitler – Left 25 February, 2021

I’m not racist

Suddenly, Schumacher came out in public and clarified his position, where he openly claimed that he was against any social injustice in the world.

“I was recently misquoted after an interview on a question about political activism. To clarify one thing. I am against any form of injustice and inequality and support the fight against racism.

Schumacher, in the end, succumbed to the canceled culture. Nevertheless, his public statement clearly attracted people to support him in the controversy, as many objected to the outpouring of criticism against the German race driver.

Do you want to call someone racist? so come. With. D. RECEIPTS. He never made a racist statement. ever. I am an active supporter of the BLM movement, but no one is obliged to comment on such a sensitive subject. He is a racing driver, not an activist. – Alara Karbag (@KarabagAlara) 25 February, 2021

Schumacher is set to make his first debut for Haas this year. Before his Grand Prix debut in Bahrain, he will attend a testing session in the Middle East country two weeks before the first Grand Prison event.