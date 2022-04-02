Drew Barrymore on the renewal of her show for a third season: ‘I am honored and grateful’

Drew Barrymore expresses her excitement as The Drew Barrymore Show Gets renewed for a third season with some changes.

The actor-turned-host shared her plans for the new season of the show in a statement, saying, “I am honored and grateful.”

“But I want to take the show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer during the day,” Charlie’s Angel Star added.

She continued, “I want to challenge myself by rising to the opportunity to discover people in the different ways they see them.”

“Our show wants to be a bright spot and not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here,” Barrymore…