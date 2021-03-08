“I am not saying that we have given up” – Haas at 2021. sport

“I am not saying that we have given up” – Guenther Steiner has said that his team has a desire to do their best, even if they have to compromise.

Haas Started his Formula 1 career on an impressive note, but the last two seasons have been very tough for the US team, as he finished 9th in 2019 and 2020.

Haas’s boss Guenther Steiner has confessed that he started developing his car late, causing a huge loss on his 2021 product. However, this does not mean that he has given up.

“I don’t know what other teams are doing,” They said. “Therefore, I shall not call it the year of dawn. It is a transition year, and we always try to do our best. “

“And the car will be better than expected – in competition with other cars this year, obviously, because not everyone or maybe everyone [some teams] The change caused some downside – but hopefully we can make some profit. “

“I am not saying that we have conceded defeat. We never gave up, but we started quite late last year to develop, but as you said, we had some development plans for the year, which they didn’t, but we picked them up and kept them. “

We should be in a good place.

Haas then talked about the improvement in the power unit that he receives by Ferrari, and thus he thinks he will be in the right place but will not be battling for midfield.

“And then the engine, as I said earlier, promises that the engine makes a good move. So we should be in a fine place, but are we going to fight in the top midfield? I don’t think so.”

“But we’re not going to like going out there and saying ‘we want to end last’. He’s not happening. I mean, as long as I stay here, it will never happen.”

“You are always trying every little bit about it, you know and we’ve got crook drivers, and we should know about it. And they need to be aware not to overdose things or try too hard because then you make mistakes. “

But in the end, I really look forward to racing again, and to see the best way we can. “