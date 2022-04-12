‘I am perfect as I am’

Selena Gomez says “goodbye” to her body shamers.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star on TikTok said trying to “stay slim” is not worth missing out on delicious foods.

“So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she posted in a clip to her account. said.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway.”

Gomez, 29, mimicked the usual comments she hears about her body, quipping, “‘You’re too small. You’re too big. It doesn’t fit. Meh, meh, meh, meh.'”

The “Revelación” singer ended her video confidently telling her audience, “Bitch, I’m perfect the way I am…