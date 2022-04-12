Selena Gomez lashed out at body shamers in a video on social media with a retort that gives judgment on her appearance.



only murders in the building The star dropped a video on TikTok stories as she called out critics over her remarks on her body.

“So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the 29-year-old actor said.

“But to be honest, I don’t care about my weight because people (disrespectful) think about it anyway. ‘You’re too young,’ ‘You’re too big,’ ‘It’s not right.’ ‘Meh meh meh,’ Selena continued.

Condemning the threats, the singer-actor said, “I am perfect as I am.”

“The moral of the story? Goodbye,” said Selena, signing off.

Before this, Selena has talked about …