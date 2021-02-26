‘I am the only actress with Sridevi to do comedy’ – Goolet

On the occasion of completing 10 years of the romantic-comedy drama, Tanu wished Manu, Kangana ranaut It is claimed that she is the only actress after late superstar Sridevi to have done comedy under the category ‘Women Comedy’. Tanu starred Manu in Kangana and Madhavan in 2011, directed by Ayanand L Rai.

“I was stuck in nimble / deranged roles, this film changed the pace of my career, was my mainstream entry, that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto, I strengthened my comic timing and stalwart Sridevi Became the only actress after G. “Comedy # 10yearsoftanuwedsmanu,” Kangana ranaut Tweeted.

He tweeted, “Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling producers I thought I could make their career, but instead they made my career, somebody Can’t tell which film will work and which will not, all luck, happiness is my fate with you ”.

Director Ananand Rai also took to Instagram to celebrate the release of his film. He wrote: “Someone said so beautifully … I have nothing original, I am a joint effort for everyone I have ever known. Thank you for giving me my identity, thank you for making me wow, Manu Vala Auranand Rai. Thank you. “

Netizens, on the other hand, mocked Kangana because she always pays attention to her extreme self-confidence without self-pity. And comparing myself to Sridevi is nothing but disgusting. Too much pride can be unpleasant and Twitterati told in the same.

On the work front, Kangana who is busy with her F&B business has returned from Manali and announced the release date of Thalaivi yesterday on the occasion of J Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary. The film will be released on April 23, 2021. The actress also included Dhakad’s first schedule. The film is starring Rajneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail McLai. It will be released on 1 October 2021.

