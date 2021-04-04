“I believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be our quarterback”: San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert believes Jimmy G will be his QB in 2021 | The SportsRush

LATEST

Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to Super Bowl after an excellent season in 2019. Only 14 months later, the San Francisco 49ers traded major capital to move up to the 3rd on the draft board. The 49ers have been open about drafting a QB at 3. However, RB Raheem Mostert believes Jimmy G could still be his QB in 2021.

The San Francisco 49ers essentially gave up their future to draft a QB in this year’s NFL Draft, a move that sent shockwaves through the league. They traded 3 first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 3rd pick on the Draft board. And Jimmy G’s future in San Francisco has been in question ever since.

Raheem Mostert will “ride with” Jimmy Garoppolo

“Hey look, that’s my quarterback until otherwise, you know, and that’s who I’m going to ride with,” Mostert said Tuesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “And that’s how the players feel … When it comes to the business side, a lot of players don’t have the ins and outs. They don’t know anything.

And that’s the case for me right now. I don’t know whose future, you know, is going to be in jeopardy in San Francisco. I don’t know if we’re going to make that trade for Deshaun [Watson], who knows, you know?”

“The only people that know are the front office and the GM and the owner and the head coach, you know? But this league is changing and it’s crazy, man, to see, you know, all the mobile quarterbacks out there,” Moster said. “But hey, like I said, I’m still riding with my quarterback and that’s number 10. He’s going to get the job done for us, and that’s what we believe in.”

Garoppolo was great in 2019, but with another injury-ravaged season in 2020, his durability has been in question by many. He started only 6 games in 2020, throwing for 7 scores and 5 interceptions. The 49ers went 3-3 in that span which was a disappointment in comparison to their 13-3 record in 2019

Despite the new QB that will join his team, Mostert believes Jimmy G will be the starter for 2021. The 49ers organisation has also been transparent about not wanting to trade Jimmy G. This leaves the door open for a rookie to learn under the veteran in the initial part of the campaign and eventually take over as the starter.

