‘I can fight and look hot’

EBANIE BRIDGES lashed out at her haters in an X-rated outburst, declaring: “I can fight and I can look hot.”

The lingerie-clad 35-year-old Australian boxer dominated Argentina’s Maria Cecilia Roman on the Josh Warrington undercard in Leeds on Saturday night.

4 Ebony Bridges Wins IBF Women’s Bantamweight World Title credits: PA

4 The Aussie shows great confidence when he is weighed in the day before his fight credits: PA

With a unanimous decision win, the maths teacher and former ring girl secured the IBF women’s bantamweight belt – cheering her on as Leeds trio Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Calvin Phillips claimed the world title in their ninth pro fight.

And The Blonde Bomber — which wears skimpy underwear for weight loss — was quick to hit out at critics…