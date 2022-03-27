‘I can fight and look hot’

EBANIE BRIDGES lashed out at her haters in an X-rated outburst, declaring: “I can fight and I can look hot.”
The lingerie-clad 35-year-old Australian boxer dominated Argentina’s Maria Cecilia Roman on the Josh Warrington undercard in Leeds on Saturday night.
With a unanimous decision win, the maths teacher and former ring girl secured the IBF women’s bantamweight belt – cheering her on as Leeds trio Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Calvin Phillips claimed the world title in their ninth pro fight.
And The Blonde Bomber — which wears skimpy underwear for weight loss — was quick to hit out at critics…