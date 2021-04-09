LATEST

‘I can finish Israel Adesanya’ – Marvin Vettori seeking revenge for 2018 defeat

Avatar
By
Posted on
Vettori defeated Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 in his first ever main event

Marvin Vettori has sent a warning to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya before his bout against Kevin Holland on Saturday night.

‘The Italian Dream’ returns to action this Saturday night in Las Vegas after his barnstorming affair with Jack Hermansson in December propelled him up the rankings of the 185lbs division.

Vettori defeated Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 in his first ever main event

Getty Images – Getty

Vettori defeated Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 in his first ever main event

Although it was originally supposed to be Darren Till sharing the octagon with Vettori, ‘The Gorilla’ was forced to withdraw with a broken collarbone just last month.

Instead, Holland will once again have a quick turnaround and it presents yet another opportunity for Vettori to shine as he continues to make a name for himself in this stacked division.

The manner in which he dispatched perennial 185lbs contender Hermansson was not only satisfying for Vettori, but also underlined his undoubted potential.

He told Miracle: “Yeah, no, it’s awesome, man. And like you said; 12 years of blood, sweat and tears coming to fruition on that moment.

Victory over Hermansson puts Vettori firmly amongst the middleweight elite

Zuffa LLC

Victory over Hermansson puts Vettori firmly amongst the middleweight elite

“I was ready, and I took a chance. And it wasn’t just and uncalculated risk, I knew I was ready to go and I knew that I was going to win, so I took that I took a chance and made the most of it.

“It was great, the whole moment was great. I was able to show the world that I belong with the best and I think I am the best. And it was just time, you know, and it was just a matter of an opportunity to be there for me to show it.”

Training out of Kings MMA in Huntington Beach, California, the Italian can make it five straight wins on Saturday with victory over Holland.

In doing so, it could well put him in pole position for a rematch with Israel Adesanya, a man who narrowly defeated him back in 2018.

‘The Italian Dream’ went the distance with Israel Adesanya back in 2018

Getty

‘The Italian Dream’ went the distance with Israel Adesanya back in 2018

The split decision loss is the last time Vettori tasted defeat in the Octagon and he has continued to improve and mature in equal measure since then.

“I feel like everything that I had was with way less direction and way less purpose behind it,” he added.

“You know, I had the ability and I have the skills, but they weren’t as refined as they are now. And I understood so many things, you know, I mean, it’s just normal.

“I never stopped training since that since that day, basically every day of my life, so it’s obvious that I improved a lot.

“And I think I grew way more than he did. So I just can’t wait, man.”

The Pole proved too big for Adesanya to topple at UFC 259 in Las Vegas

Getty Images – Getty

The Pole proved too big for Adesanya to topple at UFC 259 in Las Vegas

Adesanya’s dreams of becoming a two-weight world champion were crushed by Jan Blachowicz and his patented Polish power at UFC 259 as the light-heavyweight kingpin utilised his significant size advantage to hand the Kiwi his first ever loss in MMA.

Yet Vettori believes as though the second could be imminent.

“I can finish him; I would like to finish him,” he concluded.

“But we will think about that later, now I want to finish Kevin Holland – that’s the goal.”

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
812
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
811
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
786
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
762
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
757
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
749
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
702
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
642
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
641
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top