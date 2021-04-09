‘I can finish Israel Adesanya’ – Marvin Vettori seeking revenge for 2018 defeat

Marvin Vettori has sent a warning to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya before his bout against Kevin Holland on Saturday night.

‘The Italian Dream’ returns to action this Saturday night in Las Vegas after his barnstorming affair with Jack Hermansson in December propelled him up the rankings of the 185lbs division.

Getty Images – Getty Vettori defeated Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 in his first ever main event

Although it was originally supposed to be Darren Till sharing the octagon with Vettori, ‘The Gorilla’ was forced to withdraw with a broken collarbone just last month.

Instead, Holland will once again have a quick turnaround and it presents yet another opportunity for Vettori to shine as he continues to make a name for himself in this stacked division.

The manner in which he dispatched perennial 185lbs contender Hermansson was not only satisfying for Vettori, but also underlined his undoubted potential.

He told Miracle: “Yeah, no, it’s awesome, man. And like you said; 12 years of blood, sweat and tears coming to fruition on that moment.

Zuffa LLC Victory over Hermansson puts Vettori firmly amongst the middleweight elite

“I was ready, and I took a chance. And it wasn’t just and uncalculated risk, I knew I was ready to go and I knew that I was going to win, so I took that I took a chance and made the most of it.

“It was great, the whole moment was great. I was able to show the world that I belong with the best and I think I am the best. And it was just time, you know, and it was just a matter of an opportunity to be there for me to show it.”

Training out of Kings MMA in Huntington Beach, California, the Italian can make it five straight wins on Saturday with victory over Holland.

In doing so, it could well put him in pole position for a rematch with Israel Adesanya, a man who narrowly defeated him back in 2018.

Getty ‘The Italian Dream’ went the distance with Israel Adesanya back in 2018

The split decision loss is the last time Vettori tasted defeat in the Octagon and he has continued to improve and mature in equal measure since then.

“I feel like everything that I had was with way less direction and way less purpose behind it,” he added.

“You know, I had the ability and I have the skills, but they weren’t as refined as they are now. And I understood so many things, you know, I mean, it’s just normal.

“I never stopped training since that since that day, basically every day of my life, so it’s obvious that I improved a lot.

“And I think I grew way more than he did. So I just can’t wait, man.”

Getty Images – Getty The Pole proved too big for Adesanya to topple at UFC 259 in Las Vegas

Adesanya’s dreams of becoming a two-weight world champion were crushed by Jan Blachowicz and his patented Polish power at UFC 259 as the light-heavyweight kingpin utilised his significant size advantage to hand the Kiwi his first ever loss in MMA.

Yet Vettori believes as though the second could be imminent.

“I can finish him; I would like to finish him,” he concluded.

“But we will think about that later, now I want to finish Kevin Holland – that’s the goal.”