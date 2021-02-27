‘I can sell Zion Williamson’s jersey for a high price’: Giannis Antetokonampo cheerfully said what he would do with the Pelicans All-Star’s jersey. sport

LATEST

'I can sell Zion Williamson's jersey for a high price': Giannis Antetokonampo cheerfully said what he would do with the Pelicans All-Star's jersey.

Giannis Entetokompomo made a mockery at the post-game presser about what he would do with a jersey taken from Gerry Williamson.

On Thursday night, the All-Star forward had another mind-blowing performance against back-to-back MVPs. He provided 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a 129–125 loss against the Bucks.

This was a great battle ahead between Zion and the Greek Freak. After the match was over, the two sensational players recognized each other’s talent by exchanging their jerseys with each other. When asked about the Jersey swap, Antetokonampo made a hysterical comment. He Said:

“There is a lot of value in Jersey. When I take one, it’s $ 2000, so now I have a jersey that I can sell for a bit more. If I don’t sell it, I can give it to my children and they can sell it. “

Also read: ‘It’s challenging for all of us’: LeBron James finally breaks his silence when he loses 4-game to Los Angeles Lakers

‘I’ve never seen anyone like him’: Giannis Antetokonampo has high praise for Gian Williamson

Zion Williamson is benefiting from the hard work that he has done. His game has fascinated many fans around the world. In the league itself, the 6-7, 284-pound player had many players amazed by his talent. Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted how he never saw anyone playing like Zion. she added:

“It doesn’t take a person, you show the body. He has such a quick second jump when he runs the ball. This is someone… We have never seen anyone like this, I have never seen anyone in the past. “

Giannis’s teammate Khris Middleton further praised the Pelicans a lot:

“He is such a strong and explosive player. To see him above Brooke and Giannis at the same time is not something I’ve seen much, so it’s definitely a special guy. “

Also read: “Lamello Ball is beating badly on Instagram models”: Hornets fraudsters think how to get social media affected attention

