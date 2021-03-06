‘I can’t do anything but laugh at bulls’ game

Demar de Rozan feels that he has been snapped up after a brilliant conference call and despite the Spurs finishing 7th in the Western Conference.

On Friday night, the league announced that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named Utah Jazz Mike Conclay to replace the injured Divine Booker in the three-point competition as well as the All-Star Game. Having been stripped again, de Rozan was again disappointed. He took his anger out on Twitter and said that there was nothing he could do other than ‘laughter’. Dewar tweeted:

‘Gets to a point where you just laugh at bulls ** T !!’

‘He wants to be in the team’: Grig Popovich replied that Dewar Devarajan has been snatched again

Does the Spurs guard have a reason to be disappointed not to make the cut for the All-Star team? Demar has an average of 20 points, 7.2 assists and 4.9 per game on a playoff-caliber team. No Spurs players will participate in the event to be held in Atlanta.

Whereas, Mike Conley became the third Utah player to make the team, after Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Conley, who will play his first All-Star match in 14 seasons, averaged 16.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. There is a possibility that Conley denied Darajan of his fifth All-Star selection.

Great head coach Greg Popovic of San Antonio Spurs also felt that Demar was not unfairly taken into the team. He expressed his feelings and said in an interview:

He said, “I am disappointed that he (Darajan) did not make it. I feel sorry for him. He wanted to be in the All-Star team, in my opinion. He has helped us win, put us in a good position Hai, he has scored and he has delivered basketball. His leadership has been amazing. “

Unfortunately, this happens every year. With over 450 players in the league, only the best 24 make the cut for the All-Star team, this is bound to leave some notable players who could have made the team. Many NBA players will feel as if they have been robbed of an opportunity to play in the All-Star Game. But, sadly that’s all.