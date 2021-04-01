“I can’t get into specific players”: Will MVP Aaron Rodgers play for the Green bay Packers in 2022 after team chooses not to restructure contract. | The SportsRush

Aaron Rodgers put up video game numbers in 2020 on route to pick up his 3rd MVP in his career. But despite a great season, Rodgers’ future with that Packers is in question given that the organisation chose not to restructure his deal and free up much needed cap space.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been in question ever since GM Brian Gutekunst drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. He commented that his future was a “beautiful mystery” during the week leading up to the NFC Championship game. And after the loss to the Bucs in that game, said that a lot of players had uncertain futures in Green Bay including himself, heading into 2021.

Aaron Rodgers is uncertain about his future as a Packer. pic.twitter.com/dpEkKFtYQ9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 16, 2020

Even though both GM Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur have expressed that Rodgers is the QB1 beyond 2021, they’ve left his contract untouched means they could move on after this season and pick up between $22 million and $25 million in salary-cap space.

Instead of providing assurances to Rodgers, they passed on the chance to convert his March roster bonus of $6.8 million into a signing bonus, which would have pushed cap charges into future years, creating more space this year, but would have created more dead money if they moved on.

Top 2021 #NFL Cap Hits 1. Aaron Rodgers, $37.5M

2. Russell Wilson, $32M

3. Kirk Cousins, $31M

4. Ryan Tannehill, $29.5M

5. Aaron Donald, $27.8Mhttps://t.co/S1dFglEYCx – Spotrac (@spotrac) March 17, 2021

Packers President Mark Murphy avoided all questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ Contract.

Shortly after the NFC Championship game loss, President Murphy told WNFL radio station, “There’s no way in heck Aaron is not going to be on the Packers … we’re not idiots.” But since then he has done little to prove his verbal assurance.

#Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy to @WNFL on Jan. 25, 2021 on QB Aaron Rodgers: “There’s no way in heck Aaron is not going to be on the Packers. He’s going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever, he’s our unquestioned leader, and we’re not idiots.” — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 30, 2021

When first specifically asked about Aaron’s contract, Murphy dismissed the question. “I can’t really get into specific players,” Murphy said. “We’ve been able to create room with others.” This became the story of the entire zoom interview session.

When asked why he wouldn’t want to do something to ensure Rodgers is the Packers’ quarterback beyond just this season, Murphy said: “Yeah, I’m not going to get [into] the specifics again. Good try, though.” He also chose not to answer when asked if there was an issue brewing the Packers and their star QB.

It’s become a non-story when a QB restructures his contract, which is why we’ve noticed what’s going on in with Aaron Rodgers, who hasn’t done that deed:@AlbertBreer told us what’s up in Green Bay:#NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TARUWHBvis – Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 30, 2021

Aaron Rodgers had a historic season in 2020. Despite the doubt surrounding the Packers offence, Rodgers had a season passer rating of 121.5 which was second all-time, only to his own record of 122.5 that he set in 2011. Rodgers looks like the Week 1 starter for 2021 but only time will tell if that would be the case in 2022.

