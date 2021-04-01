LATEST

“I can’t get into specific players”: Will MVP Aaron Rodgers play for the Green bay Packers in 2022 after team chooses not to restructure contract. | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers put up video game numbers in 2020 on route to pick up his 3rd MVP in his career. But despite a great season, Rodgers’ future with that Packers is in question given that the organisation chose not to restructure his deal and free up much needed cap space.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been in question ever since GM Brian Gutekunst drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.  He commented that his future was a “beautiful mystery” during the week leading up to the NFC Championship game. And after the loss to the Bucs in that game, said that a lot of players had uncertain futures in Green Bay including himself, heading into 2021.

Even though both GM Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur have expressed that Rodgers is the QB1 beyond 2021, they’ve left his contract untouched means they could move on after this season and pick up between $22 million and $25 million in salary-cap space.

Instead of providing assurances to Rodgers, they passed on the chance to convert his March roster bonus of $6.8 million into a signing bonus, which would have pushed cap charges into future years, creating more space this year, but would have created more dead money if they moved on.

Contents hide
1 Packers President Mark Murphy avoided all questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ Contract.
1.1 – Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 30, 2021

Packers President Mark Murphy avoided all questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ Contract.

Shortly after the NFC Championship game loss, President Murphy told WNFL radio station, “There’s no way in heck Aaron is not going to be on the Packers … we’re not idiots.” But since then he has done little to prove his verbal assurance.

When first specifically asked about Aaron’s contract, Murphy dismissed the question. “I can’t really get into specific players,” Murphy said. “We’ve been able to create room with others.” This became the story of the entire zoom interview session.

When asked why he wouldn’t want to do something to ensure Rodgers is the Packers’ quarterback beyond just this season, Murphy said: “Yeah, I’m not going to get [into] the specifics again. Good try, though.” He also chose not to answer when asked if there was an issue brewing the Packers and their star QB.

Aaron Rodgers had a historic season in 2020. Despite the doubt surrounding the Packers offence, Rodgers had a season passer rating of 121.5 which was second all-time, only to his own record of 122.5 that he set in 2011. Rodgers looks like the Week 1 starter for 2021 but only time will tell if that would be the case in 2022.

Also Read: “Antonio Brown played a big part”: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette hopes WR Antonio Brown can re-sign with the Bucs.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top