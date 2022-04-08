I can’t keep quiet about the Jack Harlow dance

Jack Harlow doing his little dance-dance at the Grammys. Photo-illustration: By The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

I tried to be indifferent to Jack Harlow. I tried to write him off as a dry-clean Post Malone. Angus Cloud with more media training. Just another young man who, as Vulture It is famously white and extremely horny. Then, I saw him choreograph “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X at the Grammys, and I was immediately inducted into Harlow’s church.

Something about the rapper doing the choreography makes me – how should I say this – forget your name and most…