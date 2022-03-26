“I can’t wait to fucking disappear”

Doja Cat has apparently revealed that she is ready to give up music in a series of tweets following a festival appearance.

The rapper and pop star is currently on tour in South America, and was scheduled to play at the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay on Tuesday (March 22).

After the festival’s opening day, the set to feature Doja Cat, was canceled due to strong winds and weather warnings, fans expressed their disappointment at not meeting the star outside her hotel online.

“Not a single photo, not a single tweet, not a single Instagram story in Paraguay!!!! You made us empty!!” One wrote, the other said “it’s too late to apologise”. In response, Doja Cat simply said: “I’m not sorry.”