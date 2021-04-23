ENTERTAINMENT

I cherish doing music videos : Sidharrth Sipani

Actor Sidharrth Sipani, who shot to fame with Zindagi Ki Mehek, is again with a contemporary new music video titled Tera Koi Ni. Throwing extra gentle on the track Sidharrth says,”I consider it’s the easiest way to connect with the viewers. I cherish doing music movies. In a brief span of time, you get to inform a narrative and set up a connection together with your viewers. This time I’m arising with a romantic track sung and composed by Rishi Roy. The video has been directed by Kartik Paliwal who has additionally produced it.”

Sipani additionally provides,” What I beloved concerning the track can also be my look within the video, it has the swag and the fashion. I’m additionally driving a stylised bike within the track. The video additionally has Akanksha Zindal in it, it was nice working along with her. Now we have shot this in Delhi and NCR throughout January and had an exquisite time. I additionally used the bike from my assortment for the track. Bikes are my priciest possession and I’m glad that I’ve used that. For a scene, I additionally wore a uniform of an Air Power officer and I beloved it. Now we have shot this underneath a pandemic scenario and we have now maintained all the rules. I additionally deal with my well being frequently, other than exercising I biking and take multivitamins to guard myself from the lethal virus.

