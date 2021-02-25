“I decided Michael Schumacher” – Why did Benetton choose Schumacher over more rated prospects? | sport

“I decided Michael Schumacher” – the former managing director of BenTon revealed how his team won over the seven-time world champion.

Michael Schumacher is arguably considered the greatest Formula 1 driver. However, before Benetton gave him a big break in Formula 1, others were likely to get F1 seats, but what changed?

As Benetton’s former managing director, Flavio Briatore revealed that Schumacher was never on the top of his list, and it was Benetton’s lack of prominence that brought the Germans to F1.

“Benetton had no credibility to appoint people like Prost like Gerhard Berger. We don’t have the money and the reputation, “Briatore said.

“So, at the time, I needed someone to grow with the team. The idea for me was seeing young promising drivers. We were looking at Group C at Mercedes, Peter Saber’s team.”

“And at the time, the three talented drivers were Wendlinger, Frentzen and Michael.” This trio was a part of Formula 3 in 1989, and Brentol claimed that Frentzen was the most likely of them. However, Wendlinger claimed the championship against the two by a point.

“Everyone was more or less pushing for Frentzen. It seemed that Frentzen was a more promising boy. In the end, I decided to have Michael Schumacher on the team, and Shumi was sensational for us, “French said

the rest is history

Schumacher then moved to Rule F1 at the turn of this millennium and sealed two world championships with Benetton, a gamble played by the team.

Meanwhile, credit to Jordan, Who gave Schumacher a debut, Where an incredible merit performance aroused everyone’s interest for the Germans.

Eddie Jordan has claimed that he was finally ready to appoint Schumacher, but then he left with Benetton.