“I definitely had other offers on the table, but this was one that was a no-brainer”: WR Rashard Higgins reveals that he is ecstatic to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. | The Miracle

Rashard Higgins re-signed with the Cleveland Browns final week, hoping to enhance on his regular 2020 season. Higgins revealed that he had a number of provides on the desk however none had been adequate to cease him from working it again with the Browns.

After O’dell Beckham Jr. went down with an damage in Week 5, Rashard Higgins turned the No. 2 vast receiver for the Browns and one among Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets. Higgins caught 37 passes for a career-high 599 yards for Cleveland in 2020, showing in 13 video games with six begins. In 2021, Rashard Higgins signed a 1 yr $2.8M contract in free company to come back again to the Cleveland Browns.

Rashard Higgins is re-signing with the Browns on a one-year deal, per @RapSheet Higgins: 73.4 PFF Grade in 2020 (forty sixth) pic.twitter.com/0vAq5jnSr0 – PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2021

Rashard Higgins loves taking part in in Cleveland. #Browns IG 🎥: yeahthatswood pic.twitter.com/9Kb10QLp72 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 18, 2021

Rashard Higgins stated he knew the place he wished to be.

“I knew the place I wished to be,” Higgins stated. “It was clearly a number of groups hitting on me, and I had choices, however why not be a Cleveland Brown? I really feel like all of the items to the puzzle are in place.”

He stated that his relationship with Baker Mayfield off the sphere could be very particular. He stated extra money wasn’t value what he has right here: a quarterback who likes to throw him the ball, a staff that made a historic run on the playoffs final season and a fan base that loves him.

“I used to be telling [Mayfield] each staff that was hitting on me,” Higgins stated. “I used to be telling him, ‘what you consider this?’ Actually, he was telling me to weigh my choices. Actually, he desires me to be a Brown, but when I’ve acquired to do one thing on the standpoint of taking good care of my household, then make the perfect determination for me.”

“Baker’s at all times going to be there for me. There’s no query about that. However on the finish of the day, once I did weigh my choices, it solely made sense. So right here I’m. I’m a Cleveland Brown, and I’m seeking to run this factor again.”

“I’m right here as a result of that is the perfect state of affairs, that is the perfect place. That is the place I need to be. — I acquired my quarterback — I’m simply glad to be a Cleveland Brown.”#Browns WR Rashard Higgins on returning for one more yr. pic.twitter.com/zvEl6g4ZQW — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 26, 2021

#Browns Rashard Higgins appreciates the superb fan assist pic.twitter.com/F9sOw0eRm3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 26, 2021

Rashard Higgins was on the incorrect aspect of a 50-50 referee name that price the Browns the sport within the divisional spherical of the 2020 playoffs. Regardless, Rashard Higgins had a really productive season and had arguably the perfect celebration in the entire season final yr.

He might not have gotten the cash or the multi-year deal that he wished for. However he is aware of that not each staff would “roll the pink carpet” for him just like the Cleveland Browns would. Rashard Higgins seems to be to be ready to have one other profession yr in 2021.

