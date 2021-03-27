LATEST

“I definitely had other offers on the table, but this was one that was a no-brainer”: WR Rashard Higgins reveals that he is ecstatic to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. | The Miracle

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rashard Higgins

Rashard Higgins re-signed with the Cleveland Browns final week, hoping to enhance on his regular 2020 season. Higgins revealed that he had a number of provides on the desk however none had been adequate to cease him from working it again with the Browns.

After O’dell Beckham Jr. went down with an damage in Week 5, Rashard Higgins turned the No. 2 vast receiver for the Browns and one among Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets. Higgins caught 37 passes for a career-high 599 yards for Cleveland in 2020, showing in 13 video games with six begins. In 2021, Rashard Higgins signed a 1 yr $2.8M contract in free company to come back again to the Cleveland Browns.

Contents hide
1 Rashard Higgins stated he knew the place he wished to be.
1.1 #Browns Rashard Higgins’ 133.4 passer score when focused ranks seventh within the NFL amongst 113 WRs with qualifying targets pic.twitter.com/hkFQAhH4d5

Rashard Higgins stated he knew the place he wished to be.

“I knew the place I wished to be,” Higgins stated. “It was clearly a number of groups hitting on me, and I had choices, however why not be a Cleveland Brown? I really feel like all of the items to the puzzle are in place.”

He stated that his relationship with Baker Mayfield off the sphere could be very particular. He stated extra money wasn’t value what he has right here: a quarterback who likes to throw him the ball, a staff that made a historic run on the playoffs final season and a fan base that loves him.

“I used to be telling [Mayfield] each staff that was hitting on me,” Higgins stated. “I used to be telling him, ‘what you consider this?’ Actually, he was telling me to weigh my choices. Actually, he desires me to be a Brown, but when I’ve acquired to do one thing on the standpoint of taking good care of my household, then make the perfect determination for me.”

“Baker’s at all times going to be there for me. There’s no query about that. However on the finish of the day, once I did weigh my choices, it solely made sense. So right here I’m. I’m a Cleveland Brown, and I’m seeking to run this factor again.”

Rashard Higgins was on the incorrect aspect of a 50-50 referee name that price the Browns the sport within the divisional spherical of the 2020 playoffs. Regardless, Rashard Higgins had a really productive season and had arguably the perfect celebration in the entire season final yr.

He might not have gotten the cash or the multi-year deal that he wished for. However he is aware of that not each staff would “roll the pink carpet” for him just like the Cleveland Browns would. Rashard Higgins seems to be to be ready to have one other profession yr in 2021.

Additionally Learn: Baltimore Ravens Information : Why are the Baltimore Ravens struggling to signal an enormous free agent vast receiver regardless of larger provides.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x