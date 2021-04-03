“I don’t know if my future is in my hands”: Aaron Rodgers weighs on his future as a Green Bay Packer. | The SportsRush

LATEST

"I don't know if my future is in my hands": Aaron Rodgers weighs on his future as a Green Bay Packer.

“I don’t know if my future is in my hands”: Aaron Rodgers weighs on his future as a Green Bay Packer.

Aaron Rodgers had another historic season in 2020. Even with the pressure of his supposed successor waiting in the wings, Rodgers put up monster numbers in 2020 on his way to win his 3rd MVP. Despite that, his future post next season is still up in the air.

The Green Bay Packer drafted Rogers’ successor QB Jordan Love in 1st round of the 2020 draft. This was after Aaron Rodgers had taken the team to the NFC Championship just a couple of months ago. So naturally, everybody in NFL circles started questioning Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

These questions were given further heed after the Packers decided not to restructure Rodgers contract heading into the 2021 season. The Packers paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus as is last month rather than converting it into a signing bonus. The restructure would have pushed money down the road and created much needed cap space for the Packer.

The Green Bay Packers were a touchdown away from making the Super Bowl in 2020. The added cap space that would come with Rodgers restructure could have helped push the team over the hump in 2021. Instead, the team lost the best Centre in the NFL in Corey Linsey to free agency.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know what the future holds for him

“So far, it’s definitely been my team,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne on ESPN. “I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel that’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go.”

Mayne followed by asking Rodgers why he wouldn’t proclaim that he’s a Packer for life. Rodgers chuckled before answering, “”Ken, you and I both know that’s not how it works.”

The Packers have committed to Rodgers for 2021. However, the organisation has the option of moving on from the 37-year-old in 2022 for a very small price. A full restructure would give Rodgers the security he covets, but that hasn’t happened, so speculation continues about will he stay or will he go?

In 2020, Aaron Rodgers had a season passer rating of 121.5 which was second all-time, only to his own record of 122.5 that he set in 2011. And despite another record-breaking season, Rodgers future in Green Bay is still in question. Only time will tell where Rodgers will play in 2022

Also Read: “I can’t get into specific players”: Will MVP Aaron Rodgers play for the Green bay Packers in 2022 after team chooses not to restructure contract.

