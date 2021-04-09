“I don’t know what the Phoenix Suns are chirping about”: Paul George throws shade at Chris Paul, Devin Booker and co after the Clippers’ win last night | The SportsRush

LA Clippers star Paul George makes it clear that the team’s focus is only themselves and nothing outside of it in his post-game interview.

The LA Clippers have been rolling so far this season. The franchise has won 8 of its last 10 games and currently sits 3rd in a stacked Western Conference. This success shows just how far the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard has come in their time together.

Last season, the two players hardly played together during the regular season, something that cost them dearly during the playoffs. This year though, there has been an increased emphasis on the players building chemistry together. And all in all, both players look more and more dangerous with every passing game.

Recently, Paul George was asked about what he makes of the noise and trash talk from the outside about the LA Clippers. And it seems the star had a fiery response prepared for just that moment.

Paul George throws shade at the Phoenix Suns after LA Clippers victory

There have been a few occasions where the clashes between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers have gotten a bit chippy. There have been tons of trash talk every time, and threats of a scuffle as well.

And during the LA Clippers’ game, 113-103 win against the Phoenix Suns, this part of the game was certainly not amiss. Speaking to the media about the trash talk and the overall noise from the outside, this is what Paul George had to say.

“I don’t know what their chirp is about. We focused on us. I don’t care what they’re doing over there. I don’t care who they are or what they’re doing. I’m locked in. They can do the chirping, I let them have it tonight.”

Throughout the interview, Paul George seemed almost angered by the chirping and trash talk. But, if that’s what it takes for the player to drop 33 points on one of the best teams in the NBA right now, fans will probably ask to keep it coming.

The LA Clippers are undoubtedly looking incredible at the moment. But, only time will tell if they have enough to go on and win it all this season.