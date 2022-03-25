LATEST

‘I don’t know what to say’

Posted on
'I don't know what to say'

Italy manager Roberto Mancini was left with a loss of words after his team’s shock 1-0 loss to North Macedonia. azuri Out of the World Cup for the second time in a row.

With Italy disappointed for 90 minutes by North Macedonia’s defensive performance, Alexander Trzakowski hit the game’s only goal in the second minute of extra time, marking Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

, Stream European, African World Cup Qualifiers on ESPN (US Only)
– Don’t have ESPN? get instant access

A win in Palermo means North Macedonia, which is 60 places below four-time World Cup champions Italy in the FIFA rankings, will now line up with Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in Tuesday’s playoff final in Qatar.

“Its…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top