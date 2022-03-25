‘I don’t know what to say’

Italy manager Roberto Mancini was left with a loss of words after his team’s shock 1-0 loss to North Macedonia. azuri Out of the World Cup for the second time in a row.

With Italy disappointed for 90 minutes by North Macedonia’s defensive performance, Alexander Trzakowski hit the game’s only goal in the second minute of extra time, marking Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

A win in Palermo means North Macedonia, which is 60 places below four-time World Cup champions Italy in the FIFA rankings, will now line up with Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in Tuesday’s playoff final in Qatar.

“Its…