“I don’t like the idea of someone trying to mess with my mind”– Lewis Hamilton | The SportsRush

"I don't like the idea of someone trying to mess with my mind"– Lewis Hamilton

"I don't like the idea of someone trying to mess with my mind"– Lewis Hamilton

“I don’t like the idea of someone trying to mess with my mind”– Lewis Hamilton on his never give up attitude that made him the best.

Lewis Hamilton is definitely the best Formula 1 driver of this generation and one of the all-time best, as he has almost statistically surpassed Michael Schumacher in all criteria, and this year may overtake in the most number of world titles.

However, Hamilton’s journey hasn’t been odd; being a black kid chasing a motorsport dream also brought several unique obstacles, which transformed him into a beast of a driver, which we recently saw getting unleashed in Bahrain.

“I had a strength that I didn’t know I had. The growth I’ve made in being able to put my elbows out, stand up, not be pushed over and bullied was really empowering,” Hamilton said in an interview with Wired.

In a BBC documentary released during Hamilton’s childhood years, his father, Anthony Hamilton, revealed him taking several jobs to support his son’s dream. The Mercedes driver thinks that the struggle he, along with his family saw, made him the competitor of today.

“I think what makes me the driver I am today, yes it’s the ability, but I would say it’s the hunger. I’m so grateful for it, man. If we didn’t have that struggle, I couldn’t drive the way I do today.”

Someone messing with the mind is unpleasant.

One of Hamilton’s key qualities is his terrific temperament, which makes him absorb the most intense pressure and not yield at the most critical point of time.

“I don’t like the idea of someone trying to mess with my mind because I’m strong, and I know I’m strong enough and capable enough. I’ve done it my whole life,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton will next appear in Imola, as Mercedes once again will step to vie for the title, as Red Bull has dramatically matched the level this year.

