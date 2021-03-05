“I don’t really see any boys doing this, if I’m being honest”: Jaylen Ramsey believes he was the most consistent CB in 2020. sport

No one loves Jalen Ramsey as much as he loves himself, but this is part of his charm. Reflecting his 2020, he believes he did what no other CB could do.

Loading...

After his first full season in Los Angeles, Ramsey had the opportunity to assess himself on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast. In his extended role, he had a chance to match with the No. 1 receiver and certainly held his own, and then some.

Loading...

FSU Alum allowed a passer rating of just 68.1 and earned second team All-Pro honors. But that does not satisfy him. Here’s what he had to say about the season.

Loading...

He said, ‘I will keep it as my best season yet. I still have a lot of improvements to make, especially if I want to keep going in, out, around, and playing different positions a little bit more – things I’ve never done in the past. “

Loading...

“And he just came to show me how much Ram valued me and that he knew what kind of player I was and wanted to use all my skill sets, not just one specific thing or with certain coverage. Wanted to pigeonhole me. “

Loading...

Read also: “You were in a position to hire black people. You haven’t done that!

Loading...

Jalan Ramsi can’t believe the other CB he does weekly

Whether or not the final part is a shot at the Jaguars makes an important point about things he had never done in the past. Stepping into the role of traditional star CB this year, Ramsi believes that none of his peers can do what he does on a weekly basis.

Loading...

“I’m a football fan so I watch a lot of football, but I’m not seeing people out for a week and guarding the No. 1 receiver on the team, who was probably a Pro Bowl receiver or an All-Pro receiver. And essentially shut him down, and play nickel next week and make plays on the backfield or on the sides and not really protect the No. 1 receiver. “

Loading...

“I don’t see a lot of people doing this and still making an impact on the game. I don’t really see any boys doing that, if I’m honest with you. And there are other versatile people in the league . I am not saying that there are no other multifaceted people in the league. “

Loading...

“But there’s really no one in the league who is guarding the No. 1 receiver, shutting it down like I am, and then playing nickel and making an impact on the game like I am.”

Loading...

“And within all that, at the same time, elevate my peers around me, elevate the secondary people around me, to make sure they are ready to take advantage of their opportunities when their opportunities are just because At a certain point in the game and the season, teams will avoid me. “