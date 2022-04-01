“I don’t see Guatemala in the 2026 World Cup”, Jose del Valle analyzes why Bicolor didn’t qualify for the World Cup – Prensa Libre

in discussion that He joined TodoDeportes. maintained on twitterDel Valle touched on many issues affecting Guatemalan football and was clear in acknowledging that even sees Guatemala’s participation in the World Cup too far, According to him, due to factors emanating from sports cars.

The journalist began the talk with a loud phrase “when the tie began”. I had zero hopes Guatemala was not going to be at the World Cup in QatarObviously, it’s not my wish, I always want my team to do well, but when they ask for analysis, it goes hand in hand with everything I know about Guatemalan soccer.