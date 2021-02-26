LATEST

“I expect fewer mistakes, very few, or none at all” – Ferrari boss Matia Binotto’s expectations in 2021 | sport

“I expect fewer mistakes, very few, or none at all” – Matia Binotto wants Ferrari to make a negligible amount of errors in the midst of the 2021 reform.

Ferrari By 2020 there was a difficult season, and they are hoping to improve things in 2021; For him, Matia Binote has minimal expectations from the team.

The head of the Ferrari team wants his troops to make zero errors this year, because in recent years, they have fallen victim to many mistakes, which have earned them more awards.

“We have recently had disappointments that should not be repeated,” Binote said. FerrariHas a website. “Our duty is clear: we must represent and honor the Ferrari flag – it is a symbol of outstanding Italian excellence. I expect fewer mistakes, little or none. “

Last year, Ferrari’s engine was the heaviest on the grid, but their chassis was not even up to the mark. Therefore, the team constantly struggled to improve its aerodynamics during 2021.

Slowly return to the top

Ferrari is not expecting a long struggle to achieve its glorious past in 2021; Rather, they win the goal a midtable fight, where they will be battling Aston Martin and McLaren.

His other rivals Mercedes and Red Bull are still out of reach of Ferrari, with the Brackley-based team also considered favorites for 2021.

However, following newly introduced rules in 2022 and then engine rules in 2025 could be a game-changer for Ferrari, as they are desperate for a repeat of their dominance in F1.

After more than three decades, Ferrari opted for young lineups such as Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz, hinting that they were planning a long-term project. Additionally, an increasing number of bright prospects from the academy deserve consideration of options.

Therefore, it would not be wrong if the Maranello-based team wants to assert its reign from 2025 with a better power unit.

