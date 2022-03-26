I felt like nobody cared about me, says ‘Miss D’ Amy Dunne in emotional Late Late Show interview

In 2007, the woman at the center of the famous Miss De case spoke about how she felt that no one cared for her.

Amy Dunne was just 17 years old when her court case was played up in the Irish media to fight for her right to travel for abortion in Britain.

1 Amy Dunn chats with Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridi

The teenager was referred to as ‘Miss D’ during court proceedings, resulting in the High Court granting Amy the right to travel to the UK for an abortion after she learned that her unborn child had a fatal fetal abnormality .

Amy’s unborn child had anencephaly, a condition the doctor said had no chance of survival.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Amy, now in her 30s, explained how she felt that no one cared about her and her wishes.

The girl was living…