Desperate Everton legend Trevor Steven displayed great emotion in his voice as he predicted the Blues would face relegation for the first time since 1951. Everton have spent a record 119 seasons in English football’s top flight – 11 more than nearest challengers Aston Villa – but with only nine games left of the current campaign, they are only one point from the drop zone after a 3–2 loss to Burnley. are above.

Steven was a leading player at Goodison Park during the club’s most successful era, winning two league championships, an FA Cup and the European Cup-winning Cup after a £300,000 transfer from Burnley to Everton in 1983, but losing two of his former sides. After watching Turf Moor face each other, he fears the worst for Frank Lampard’s side. 58 year old…