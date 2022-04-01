“I found you offensive”: Geraldine Mallet and Cyril Hanouna settle their accounts after their collision. TV

We told you about it on 7sur7: On Wednesday Cyril Hanona violently attacked Geraldine Mellet in the TPMP. While the columnist talked about far-right support for Eric Zemour, the host ordered him to “stop teaching the French a lesson.” “Let people talk, you exhaust everyone and you are unbearable”, he had relaunched.

Last night, the novelist returned to the controversy, comparing it to “oppression.” “I found it very painful yesterday. Too aggressive. Too violent. I’m not a diva, I’m a columnist who gives her opinion. I found you very offensive, I didn’t feel ‘family’ on your part at all. Moral harassment There was a side to it, a little relentlessness, that made me feel bad,” he said, again annoying his boss.