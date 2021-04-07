“I got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a freaking spiral.”: Tom Brady Speaks on His Future in the NFL After Winning 7th Super Bowl | The SportsRush

Tom Brady is by far the most accomplished player to ever touch a football, but he still wants more. After winning his 7th ring, the 43 year old will be back for another season, at least.

A scrawny 6th round pick out of Michigan, Tom Brady was hardly the man one would expect to become the face of the NFL. But fast forward 20 years, and this is exactly the case.

Standing on the stage after his record-breaking (a record previously held by himself of course) 7th Super Bowl win, Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen whispered something to him.

“What more do you have to prove?”, she asked. Obviously, the answer to any reasonably educated third party is “nothing”. Brady could never appear in an NFL game ever again and he would still be the indisputable greatest player ever.

However, the QB explained that his decision to continue playing is based off his desire to play the sport, rather than a need to prove something.

“I don’t think proving it for me is the motivation,” said Brady in an exclusive with GMA’s Michael Strahan. “I still want to play, I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin spiral you know what I mean.”

“Once you stopped you can’t go back and do it, I got some more football [in me] I mean not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I’m gonna go I’m gonna give everything I got.”

Tom Brady: “When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way”

In the same interview with former Giants pass rusher Michael Strahan, Brady also detailed the differences between New England, where he played for 20 years, and Tampa Bay.

“You know when you’re at the Patriots, everyone would always come to me and introduce themselves to me because I was kind of the mainstay,” said Brady. “But I was the new guy for the first time, you know, and that was a really different experience.”

He found differences, too, when comparing Bruce Arians and Bill Belichick. “He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent,” Brady said about Arians.

“When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, ‘wow — there’s another way that people do things.’”

