“I got someone to battle for the rebounds”: Kyle Kuzma hilariously welcomes Andre Drummond to the Lakers | The SportsRush

Adding big man Andre Drummond to the team, Kyle Kuzma jokingly stated how the battle for rebounds within the team will make it tough for opponents.

On Sunday night, the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers added big-man Andre Drummond to their team. After adding key players like Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell this past offseason, the Lakers have acquired yet another key piece for their consecutive title aspirations.

The signing is definitely a great addition for the Lakers, who are currently without the likes of their two best players. Drummond not only adds size to the team but also brings along great defensive abilities.

Kyle Kuzma welcomed his teammate with an amusing comment. He jokingly stated how he now had competition for rebounding the ball. Kuz also added, with LBJ, AD, Drummond and himself on the team, it’s going to be tough for the opponents on the glass. He said:

“I’ve got somebody to battle with on the boards now.”

Kyle Kuzma said his first thought upon seeing Drummond signed was: “I got somebody to battle with on the boards.” He said the competition for boards between him, Drummond, AD, and LeBron is going to make it tough for opponents on the glass. — michael corvo (@_michaelcorvo_) March 29, 2021

Kyle Kuzma states how the team is excited to see what Drummond can do for the Lakers

What Kuz said is true. Drummond is a four-time rebounds leader, three of which have come in the last three seasons. With him, LeBron, Davis, Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell on the squad, it’ll definitely be a tough task for opponents to grab the ball over these gifted rebounders.

It is obviously an incredible addition for the Lakers. Kuzma added how the team was excited to have Andre on board. He said:

“We got another piece. … We’re excited to add him to the bunch.”

Kyle Kuzma on Andre Drummond: “We got another piece. … We’re excited to add him to the bunch.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 29, 2021

With the Nets adding LaMarcus Aldridge to their team and looking stronger than ever, it was about time the Lakers added the 6-foot-10 two-time All-Star on their squad.

With less than 30 games remaining in the regular season, especially with both the All-Stars sidelined, Drummond will have a lot of expectations to meet right from his first game.

He’ll be the part of the supporting cast that will have to win games until LBJ and AD join the lineup. Only time will let us know how impactful Andre Drummond will be for the Lakers.