“I grew up as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James”: Blake Griffin reveals his idols, then why did he join the Brooklyn Nets in the first interview with the franchise? sport

Blake Griffin signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent on All-Star Sunday. He gave his first interview with the team on Bleacher Report AMA.

The Griffin signing has become a major thing for many fans. Some believe he dogged it in Detroit to make sure of his waiver. Others believe that he is actually past now, walking at the age of 32.

The Griffin Nets are a much lower risk bet for the latter in association with the Big 3. For starters, they have 2 traditional rotation bigs in Nick Claxton and DeAndre Jordan, which will undoubtedly see plenty of floor time.

He also has Jeff Green, who is likely to center in his closeup lineup from the outside. This means precious little time for another older person. Griffin is unlikely to steal many minutes from any of these 3, if his performance this year is any indication.

Blake Griffin on his idols, joining the Brooklyn Nets above LA Lakers

Griffin received the following response when asked why he chose the Nets over other teams competing for his signature:

“They need a four-man (forward power). I always have great respect for Steve Nash and all the people he has. Sean Marks has done a great job there. It was a difficult decision and I wanted to be in a team that was struggling. “

He also revealed which player he had identified before entering the league:

“Michael Jordan. I was a big Vince Carter fan and that’s when I got a little bit bigger than Lebron, Kobe.”

Blake would eventually be hoping to get his hands on the trophy that has sidelined him all these years. One would hope that he gets the time to play which he is fighting desperately.