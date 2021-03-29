“I had my first wrestling match a couple weeks ago, did you see it?” – Shaquille O’Neal asks John Cena to critique his AEW debut | The SportsRush

Shaquille O’Neal asks John Cena to critique his AEW debut. The former NBA star faced Cody at Dynamite in a well received match.

Celebrities are a common staple in the world of wrestling. The results haven’t usually been pretty. Guest performers in the last few years however, seem to have bucked the trend. Whether it was Pat McAfee in NXT or Shaquille O’Neal on AEW. The stars aren’t just coming for a quick buck anymore.

You can tell the match with Cody on Dynamite meant a lot to the NBA Star by how quick he was to look for a pro-wrestler’s assesment of it. Shaq recently came face to face with John Cena on the NBA on TNT Post-Game Show. The former WWE Champion was there to promote his appearances on Wipeout and The Suicide Squad and Shaq made the most of it, asking for his opinion on his match.

Shaq, who is on the NBA on TNT panel, asked Cena to grade his performance.

“I had my first wrestling match a couple weeks ago, did you see it? I would like to get your criticism of what I should have did better.”

Cena, who seemed to be avoiding addressing AEW by name responded with a question of his own.

“Big Shaq, I’ve been sequestered here in a bunker in Vancouver because they’re kinda keeping a lockdown on to us. Now, I had heard you made your in-ring debut. I’m going to ask you, answer a question with a question, how did you feel about it, when it was all over, how did you feel about it when it was all over?”

Shaq responded by saying that he wanted to represent the business in a positive way because he respected the performers and their craft so much. Cena reciprocated by saying he is on a Mt. Rushmore of sports entertainers. He told the former NBA star that if not for basketball, he could have made it big in WWE before adding that it was still possible.

