“I had the worst motorhome in Formula 1” – former Renault F1 owner Flavio Briatore spoke on the transition to Fernando Alonso and Alpine. sport

“I had the worst motorhome in Formula 1” – Former Renault F1 owner Flavio Briatore speaks on Fernando Alonso and is transitioning to Alpine this season.

Renault has been in F1 for some time and will continue to do so in its Alpine avatar this season. Former boss Flavio Briatore confirmed this, confirming that chairman Luca de Meo is fully committed to the game.

“We had a guarantee from Renault. Luca de Meo is the chairman of Renault and is very motivated to invest in Formula 1 for a long time.

The millionaire also talked about his time with the French team, and he focused on the most important things, especially the performances. He quipped how he had the worst motorhome among all of the team’s owners.

“With me, Renault was very good because I had all the money I needed. Sure, the money goes into the performance of the car. You know how many times I did a motorhome in Formula 1 because if you have a good motorhome it doesn’t let you get in the car quickly. I like to spend all the money on display.

we are back. # F1 pic.twitter.com/oK6bfbG5WB – Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) 8 July 2020

Similarities between Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher

Briatore spoke highly of Alonso and Schumacher, arguably the two biggest in the game. The battle between them was epic, with Schumacher in his Ferrari and Alonso in his Renault. Briatore worked with both of them in Renault and Benetton respectively.

“When you have a talent, as Shumi, the talent is something very special because all the drivers in Formula 1 are quick, but the line to become a superstar driver is very thin.

“And Fernando and Shumi, whatever you put in the computer while doing the simulation for the race, Fernando was doing at the same time. Preparing to race with Fernando and Shumi is like a computer telling you what is going on. The consistency in lap time was very impressive by Schumi and by Fernando. I was fortunate to work with two of the best talent at the time and the inspiration was the same.

