“I had this huge attitude” – Two time WWE Hall of Famer publically apologises to Ric Flair for issues in the past | The SportsRush

There is cutthroat competition in the WWE today. But it was even worse years back in the 90’s and early 2000’s when everyone did everything they could to hold on to their spot. It is because of this that there was a slight misunderstanding between X-Pac and Ric Flair.

The former DX and nWo member told the 16-time World Champion that he felt like others were trying to hold him back. He revealed that his eventually led to him having “attitude issues” before he issued a public apology to his guest on the latest edition of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast.

Two time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac publically apologises to Ric Flair for issues in the past

“People were stirring me up, like, they were telling me in the six-man match — you, “Rowdy” [Roddy Piper], and Kevin [Nash], y’all didn’t want me in it, you wanted Hulk [Hogan]. And you should! That was more appropriate for you and your team. This is what was told to me and so it got in my head, ‘Oh, they’re trying to hold me down!’ So, I had this huge attitude. I feel really bad about it, looking back on it now.”

Ric Flair is a two time Hall of Famer. He went in once as a solo act and the other as part of the Four Horseman.

Sean Waltman is set to be a two time Hall of Famer too. Once with D-Generation X and the second as nWo. The nWo were scheduled for an induction last year. However, because of the pandemic, the faction have been inducted this year.

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony was taped a few days back. It will air on the WWE Network and Peacock on April 6.

