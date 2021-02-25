‘I have 9 titanium wires in my brain’, Mumeth Khan – TheMiracleTech

Mummath redefined item songs with her vibrant sex appeal and she followed a good fan following within a short period of time.

Mumath has recently appeared on ETV in the popular celebrity chat show ‘Ali Tho Saradaga’ and has shared some bitter experiences of his life. Mumeth said that one of the major life-changing events in 2016 was her brain surgery. “My accident happened for a terrible reason and probably, most of you would laugh at what I said.”

“I was coming out of my bathroom and saw myself in the mirror, and I was wrapped in my towel alone. Suddenly, I remembered DDLJ’s song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaya’ where Kajol Devgan danced with a dance. Even I danced in front of my mirror and tried to impose it. I suddenly slipped on my marble floor and hit the sharp corner of my bed, ”said Mummet. She was later in a coma for 15 days, having no idea what had happened in those 15 days. “I thought I slipped away yesterday and woke up today. But when my mother said it’s been 15 days, I was stunned.”

He said, “Five veins in my brain have been damaged and right now my brain has 9 titanium minipets and wires.” Mumath further said that doctors told him that he had only a 20 percent chance of survival. “When my family members were devastated, the only thing I thought about was something I should achieve, whether it was in the film industry or outside. I struggled a lot after my surgery. It was both physical and emotional pain. The doctors told me that I might have depression. But I have a lot of will power and I am strong. ”

Talking about his career, Mumayat said that he started his career as a background dancer at the age of 13. “I never cared for fame and name. I don’t even care what others think of me. It will only make me lose my peace of mind. Even during Pokiri I did my work honestly and never predicted this outcome. ‘

