“I have an angel protecting me”: UFC middleweight Julian Marquez surviving a fatal car accident

Julian Marquez survived a terrible car accident. The fighter shared photos of the crash site and felt blessed upon returning.

Julian Marquez, who received a nighttime performance at UFC 258 for his win over Maki Pitolo, has been in the news ever since. At the event, Fighter on Live TV asked Miley Cyrus to be her Valentine and later met the pop artist back.

While the fortnight proved to be the norm for Marquez, the MMA professional went into an unfortunate incident on Sunday. The 30-year-old apparently survived a fatal car accident in which his vehicle was severely damaged. The fighters took to Twitter to update their state.

Julian Marquez shared images of the scene

Julian Marquez told via social media that he was safe and shared photos of the accident site. On Stills he has demonstrated the impact of the collision and publicized that no one was injured.

“All I can say is that I have a messenger protecting me. Blessed that no one is harmed or hurt.”

More details of the accident are yet to come.

Julian Marquez MMA Record

Known as “The Cuban Missile Crises”, Julian Marquez is a mixed martial artist from Kansas City. He made his professional debut in 2014 and found his way to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series (2017).

Currently, he is in the middleweight roster and has a 3–1 win / loss record in promotion, and he is 8–2 overall.

