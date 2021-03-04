LATEST

“I have given more consideration to retirement” – Pat McAfee, looking for a job at AEW, reacted to Cody Rhodes’ claim. sport

Posted on
Pat McAfee reacts to COD Rhodes’ claim to be looking for a job at AEW. The former NFL punter made his wrestling debut at NXT last year.

Pat McAfee is one of the few times where a non-wrestling personality moved in and fans wanted him even more. He entered as a lowly villain, employed and did everything he was hired for while he was on his way.

Read also: Chris Jericho compares AEW star to WWE Hall of Famer

Although fans are wondering if they will see him again in NXT, AEW executive vice president made a bold claim in a media call ahead of the latest episode of Dynamite, revealing that McAfee was actively doing the job instead of him .

‘I did not see this comment, especially from Pat. Which is super bizarre because I’m pretty sure Pat is trying to get a job at AEW like every other day. “

Pat McAfee reacts to COD Rhodes claim seeking job at AEW

Rhodes’ comment soon caught the attention of the former NFL punter. McPhee immediately denied the claim. Instead he revealed that he thought of retirement more than joining AEW.

“Cody Rhodes said that what I am trying to do at AEW or every other day. That is not true. I have actually contemplated retirement here more than I have considered moving to AEW.”

McAfee said that while he was watching the show for Cody and Sheikh, he wanted it to be clear that he had no intention of joining the publicity.

“I’ve been here for a while, though with a couple, well, not with a couple. Rusev, an old friend of ours, now Miro, of sorts, came after us and we were doing a little bit of scripting on it. And doubt, obviously. I want to see that match tonight. But apart from that, I am not. I would just like to be clear. “

Spat McAfee is referring to when Sheikh promised that his match with Cody would be the best celebrity match, and McAfee said that before that he would not have entered Miro and would have been both back and forth.

Click Here For more wrestling news

