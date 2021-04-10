“I have no f***ing clue”: TenZ speaks on his future as Sentinels loan deal nears an end. | The SportsRush

LATEST

"I have no f***ing clue": TenZ speaks on his future as Sentinels loan deal nears an end.

"I have no f***ing clue": TenZ speaks on his future as Sentinels loan deal nears an end.

The future of TenZ is up air as his loan deal is about to expire.  A tussle between his parent team, C9 and Sentinels is emerging regarding his contract.

After the Sinatraa fiasco, TenZ was signed by Sentinels. It was a short term loan deal as he Sentinels worked on finding a solution on the incident. The signing of TenZ however is like a revelation for the team.

They have since gone from strength to strength winning the VCT NA tournament. They also are the number one Valorant team in the NA region. With major success coming their way, many people started wondering how long could it go on as TenZ’s future was still unclear.

C9 increase the buyout clause to $2 million? –

It was reported that before the masters tournament TenZ’s clause was around more than $1 Million. Now after a very strong performance no one knows how much it is exactly.

Esports Journalist Tyler Erzberger had reported that the clause had risen above the previous value. This is obviously because of the impressive performances of Sentinels and TenZ. Many would agree that with TenZ in the side Sentinels can beat anyone on their day. It makes a lot of sense why Sentinel fans are worried about TenZ and his future.

TenZ talks about his future –

In a recent stream TenZ was speaking about his future. “I don’t really know what’s really happening. I have no f***ing clue. So, I don’t know if I’m playing in qualifier 2 with any team, or, really, anything at all.”

So it is pretty clear that TenZ himself does not know what will happen. The ball is clearly in Sentinels and C9’s court as they need to sort out the contract sitaution. As not just fans but also TenZ can have some clarity on the future.

