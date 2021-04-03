“I have not been merciful towards myself” – Charles Leclerc living the dream with Ferrari | The SportsRush

“I have not been merciful towards myself” – Charles Leclerc confesses it is a dream-come-true for him living the dream at Ferrari.

Speaking to Italy’s DLui Magazine, Charles Leclerc highlighted the positive of racing for Ferrari. The team may have struggled to win a title for over a decade now, but still remain the most respected and followed team in the world of Formula 1.

“I know what they will never have and that only we have: the Tifosi. Millions of fans around the world. The passion that Ferrari creates, they [other teams] will always envy it.

“I was very young when I took the opportunity to watch the Monaco GP from a friend’s balcony. On the streets, I was only looking for the red car. I can’t even explain to you why. I was probably born as a Ferrari fan without knowing it.

“It felt like an unreachable dream [to one day drive for Ferrari]. So when I look at myself in red today, I am not only proud of it. It is still, every day, a total emotion.”

Charles Leclerc with a message for his fans

Leclerc also has a message for those who wish to drive for Ferrari someday, and lead them to glory yet again. Ferrari looks better this season, with both Leclerc and Sainz finishing in the points in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I would tell him to keep on dreaming, to always aim for the stars, to have determination and patience, because at times I have not been merciful towards myself. But you can’t forget that this is a job but also a sport. And that to be really happy, you have to love what you are and what you do.”

