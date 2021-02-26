ENTERTAINMENT

I have special appreciation for Allu Arjun

Mallu girl Priya Prakash VarrierHer debut film Oru Adaar Love made her an overnight sensation by a bubbly eyelid. The actress took her place in people’s hearts and is still enjoying a loyal fan following a year. The film was released as Valentine’s Day in Telugu on Valentine’s Day 2019, but the film failed to impress the lovers.

Priya Prakash Varrier made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Chek, in which Nitin is playing the lead role and the film has hit theaters on 26 February today and is receiving positive response from film lovers and critics.

During media interaction, as a part of promotional activities The investigation, Priya Prakash Varrier talked about Allu Arjun and busted the rumor.

Malayalam wink beauty Priya Prakash Varrier uncovered an old rumor about rejecting a film with Allu Arjun. The Czech girl Priya Prakash Varrier replied that she has been watching the Malayalam dubbed version of the Allu Arjun starrer film since childhood. There were rumors that he was offered a film opposite Allu Arjun but he declined the offer. There is no truth in those rumors.

Priya Prakash Varrier concluded this by saying, “I have a special appreciation for Allu Arjun”.

