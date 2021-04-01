“‘I have to do a bikini contest?” – Paige opens up on ‘Horrifying’ booking early on in her WWE career | The SportsRush

Paige opens up on ‘Horrifying’ booking early on in her WWE career. The former Divas Champion wasn’t very pleased with what was asked of her.

Paige vs Emma is credited for sparking the first flames of what is now known as the Women’s revolution. The tournament final to determine NXT’s first ever Women’s Champion was an emotional and hard fought encounter that convinced fans that the female talent could do exactly what their male counterpart could do; on occasions even better.

However, upon arriving to the main roster, Paige learnt that those views were not shared by the higher ups. They still saw their female talent as eye candy and had them compete in bikini competitions. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, the former Divas Champion recalled what was going through her mind when she was asked to do the same.

“When I first got there, I was like, ‘I have to do a bikini contest? Like what the f*** is that?’ I was like, ‘What?’ and I just remember being so mad about it one day because we had to find a cover and then unveil ourselves in the ring to, like, 12 people in the crowd. And then there was literally mostly children there, and I was like, ‘This is horrifying… this isn’t what I signed up for.’”

She also spoke about how she felt she would be overlooked in the favor of wrestlers such as Audrey Marie and Shaul Guerrero because they had the aesthetics that Vince seemingly preferred at the time.

“They looked at me like, ‘Oh, she’s different. This could be something really special’. But at the time you had Shaul Guerrero and all these, Audrey Marie, and everything like that who they were like, ‘Oh, Vince is gonna love these ladies a lot more’. You know what I mean? Just because still back then the aesthetic was t*** and a**, even though there was a lot of women who were trying their best to want to wrestle.”

Despite all her doubts, Paige went on to have a very succesfull career in the WWE. However, an impact injury to the neck back in December 2017 unfortunately cut her career short. Although, she still harbors hope that she will one day return to the ring.

