I head to the Masters after a mixed day for Lowry and McIlroy

Sungjae Im takes a one-shot lead after five-under-par 67 in the first round of the Masters, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in one over.

I’m carded five birdies including three consecutive birdies to start the round—two bogeys and one eagle on par-five 13.

The South Korean ended the day with a one-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith, which ended in four overs after a double bogey on Day 18.

McIlroy was in the final group to advance his tournament and his faltering end in the round saw him finish two of the last five holes with an over par.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed on the 14th and 16th holes and ended in an over.

After her luck fluctuated wildly between the 13th and 15th holes, Lowry carded 73 in the first round, Clara Starr recorded an eagle-birdie…