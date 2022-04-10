I held non-DOM status and didn’t pay UK taxes for six years

Sajid Javid has admitted that he did not pay UK tax on his overseas earnings for six years while he was a banker earning up to £3 million a year.

The health secretary said that between 2000 and 2006 he claimed non-Dom status, which he was entitled to because his father was born in Pakistan.

In a statement on Saturday night, he also said he had earned money 20 years ago while working at Deutsche Bank, an offshore trust that has collapsed since becoming minister.

Last week Mr Javid said it was a “moral” duty for people to pay more tax in the form of an increase in national insurance to pay for the NHS and social care.

He told the Sunday Times: He added: “Before returning to the UK and entering public life, some of my financial investments were based in an offshore …