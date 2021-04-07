“I honestly am a big fan”: Jimmy Fallon praises Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno during Among Us Twitch stream – Sandeep Jakhar News

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon recently made his Twitch debut

In his latest debut on Twitch, Jimmy Fallon shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the famous broadcast team of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykukuno.

In what was considered one of the biggest crossover streams in recent memory, the manager of The Tonight Show hosted an unforgettable game among Us, which featured a star-studded reception.

Joining Corpse, Valkyrae and Sykkuno was one of Us Community Director Victoria Tran, “Stranger Things” stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo and members of The Roots – Questlove, Tariq Trotter, and Kirk Douglas.

Together, they raised $ 25,000 for Feeding America, an international charity.

While the stream as a whole was peppered with memorable moments, it was Jimmy Fallon’s heartfelt message for Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae that ended up winning over the internet.

Fans respond to Jimmy Fallon’s wholesome Twitch debut ft. Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Sykkuno and more

Some of the best moments from Jimmy Fallon’s debut Twitch stream can be viewed in the video above.

At one particular juncture, the host of The Tonight Show took a moment to heap praise on Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae:

“To the streamers I just want to say thank you so much for what you do because I know about Twitch . I never jumped into it because I could never devote enough of my time and do such a good job like you guys do. You guys are pros and I just want to thank you, it’s awesome to watch . What you do is unbelievable and I honestly am a big fan so yeah, thanks for letting us play around with you guys!”

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch debut ft. Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno:

no matter the issues with this stream, I’m so damn proud of rae, sykkuno and corpse for how far they’ve come. they are on jimmy fallon playing with the roots and some of the stranger things cast. this is huge and I’m just so happy to see their success. this is so deserved – B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) April 6, 2021

Jimmy Fallon’s message left the trio visibly overwhelmed as they thanked him for having them on his stream.

In a humorous interlude, Questlove commented that Jimmy was just trying to ensure that they don’t end up killing him in-game, a statement which left the lobby in splits.

From memorable exchanges between Jimmy and Sykkuno to the wholesome camaraderie of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno, the Among Us stream proved to be an entertaining watch right from the start.

“why do you cover your face?”

sykkuno: 🥺 because i’m shy-

corpse: I COVER MY FACE TOO 😡😡😡 besties got each other’s backs we love to see it 😌 – mel (@agorapovic) April 6, 2021

After the memorable stream, fans of the trio will now be looking forward to next week, when the best moments from the stream will air on national television.