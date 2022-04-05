I ignored medical advice to take ‘huge risks’ before Masters

Bryson DeChambeau has ignored his doctors’ advice and “takes great risk” to make a quick comeback from an injury he believes has made him a better person.

DeChambeau was sidelined for six weeks with hand and hip problems before attending the WGC-Dell Technologies match play in Austin a fortnight earlier, where he won just half a point from three matches in the group stages.

The former US Open champion also missed the cut at last week’s Valero Texas Open and said he is working at 80 percent strength at this week’s Masters at Augusta National.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve been able to get here in a short amount of time,” DeChambeau said. “Usually it takes four months for a bone fracture to heal completely, I…