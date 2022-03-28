I just want to go home, says Lewis Hamilton after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton said he was hoping to pull out of Saudi Arabia after Sunday’s controversial race.

The second round of the new Formula One season was in doubt 48 hours earlier after a nearby missile attack on an oil refinery during the first exercise.

After an extraordinary four-hour meeting on Friday night, drivers were ready to withdraw, only to be spoken to by F1 owners after assurances from Saudi officials. It is understood the drivers will meet with F1 to discuss the future of the race in Jeddah, possibly by a virtual call in the coming days, or in person at the next round in Australia on 10 April. Hamilton, who finished a disappointing 10th, said: “I am very happy that the weekend is over and I am also just happy that everyone is safe. I am…

Read Full News